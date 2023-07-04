WATCH: Hilarious Novak Djokovic Tries to Dry Court at Wimbledon With Towel

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic opened his title defence at the SW19 on Monday with a straight-sets win over Argentine Pedro Cachin.

The Serbian beat the 28-year-old opponent 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 to breeze into the subsequent round of the grass-court major.

Djokovic who is as famous for his witty and funny antics as he is famous for his on-court brilliance has a light-hearted moment on the opening day at the All-England Championships as he took a jovial attempt trying to dry the court singlehandedly with nothing but a towel following showers at the centre court.

How can anyone hate Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/4d1jahHHLN— Kelly #23 🏆🐺🐊 (@kellsprivate3) July 3, 2023

The 36-year-old clinched the trophy in the 2022 edition of the prestigious major with a four-setter over Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios as the man from Belgrade triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to claim his seventh title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic comes into the tournament as the favourite and has the opportunity to level Roger Federer’s record of eight major titles on the luscious grass courts of Wimbledon.

The Serbian took his grand slam tally to 23 titles with his landmark win at the Roland Garros last month as he surpassed legendary Spaniard and long-time rival Rafael Nadal’s major count of 22 grand slams.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz comes into the event as the top seed following his victory at the recently concluded Queen’s Club Championships in the tune-up to the major at W19.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is touted to be Nadal’s successor, having learnt his trade at the Rafa Nadal Academy, and has displayed the ferocity and aggression Nadal was so famous for playing with during his heyday.

French Open 2023 losing finalist Casper Ruud opened his grass-court major campaign with a win over Laurent Lokoli as the Norwegian won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to ease into the following round.

Veteran Stanislas Wawrinka got the better Emil Russuvuori in straight sets too as he breezed past the Finn 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.