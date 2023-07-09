'What Should I do, Billie?: Ons Jabeur Cracks Centre Court up After Progress to Ro16 in Wimbledon 2023

Tunisian superstar Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat Canadian Bianca Andreescu on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to reach the Round of 16 at the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old beat Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in her third-round matchup as she fought back brilliantly after dropping the first set against the 23-year-old Canadian at the Centre Court.

Former British tennis star turned telly partner, Annabel Croft, was proceeding over the on-court interview following the game and spoke to Jabeur after her fightback victory to reach the Ro16.

And without fail Jabeur made the crowd laugh with some witty humour as she acknowledged tennis great Billie Jean King, who was watching on from the stands.

“Billie is watching and I was going to ask her, what should I do?" @BillieJeanKing @Ons_Jabeur pic.twitter.com/WMOXUmnxYm— wta (@WTA) July 8, 2023

Jabeur credited the Canadian for the tough fight she put up despite the loss to the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

“It was a little bit frustrating, her drop shots, and her slices were kind of annoying, I know how other players feel now," Jabeur joked.

“But you have to do what you can do on the court, especially after today," she added.

“Billie is watching and I was going to ask her, what should I do?", the 28-year-old sent the English crowd present at the Centre Court into a fit of laughter.

“I wish she had a microphone and we could ask Billie," Croft chimed in with a quip of her own as Billie Jean King was seen with a delightful smile on her face.

“We need to talk, please, after," Jabeur addressed the 79-year-old American legend.

Andreescu congratulated the Tunisian on the win and reflected on the emotion of playing at the Centre Court at SW19.

“Ons is a great player and she’s been in those moments many, many times recently. I haven’t been, but the way I dealt with everything today was really good so I’m very proud of myself. Obviously, upsetting, but I’m definitely proud," the Canadian said.

“I pictured myself playing on that court since I was like 14, 15 years old and having that opportunity was everything. It’s literally the cathedral. It’s the tradition of the sport. It was really fun," the 23-year-old added.

Jabeur is scheduled to face off against Czech Petra Kvitova in her Ro16 encounter on Monday.