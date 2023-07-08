Wimbledon 2023: 'Glad my Husband let me Hug Him', Jokes Ons Jabeur After David Beckham Meeting

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabuer sealed her progress into the third round of the 2023 edition of Wimbledon as she breezed past her Chinese opponent Zhuoxuan Bai on Friday.

The 28-year-old stormed past her second-round hurdle in emphatic fashion as she overpowered Bai 6-1, 6-1 to win in straight sets.

Following her victory, the Tunisian was quizzed about her meeting with English football legend, who she met at the SW19.

The Tunisian said she was overjoyed to meet the former Manchester United player and joked that she was glad her husband let her give the football icon a hug.

“I’m glad my husband let me give him a hug"From David Beckham to skiing, there is never a dull moment when @Ons_Jabeur is behind the mic #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OXzoKum7OF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023

“It has been a pleasure meeting him. He is such a nice guy and very polite," Jabeur said.

“I’m glad that my husband let me give him a hug" she joked.

When asked about what she enjoys doing during the grass-court major away from the court, Jabeur revealed her excitement to go skiing.

“I met Lindsey Vonn here, and since you know, we ski a lot in Tunisia," the 28-year-old cracked a wise one yet again.

“I would like to try skiing, I know it is very dangerous. I’ve never gone skiing in my life, so hopefully Lindsey will teach me a bit," she added.

When asked if she had tried an English cup of tea yet, she revealed that she isn’t a big fan of the tea, but would like to try out the famous beverage.

“I’m not a tea fan, but I would love to have an English cup of tea. Maybe you will take me out for some," she said addressing the interviewer.

Jabeur is slated to play her third-round match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club against 23-year-old Canadian star Bianca Andreescu on Saturday.