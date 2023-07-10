Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Dominates Petra Kvitova To Progress to The Quarter-Finals

Tunisian Ons Jabeur made her way to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon yet again as she swept No.9 seed Petra Kvitova in two sets.

Jabeur claimed three set points to soar into the next round in impressive fashion as she outclassed Kvitova 6-0 6-3.

Majestic Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur dominates ninth seed Petra Kvitova, winning 6-0, 6-3 to make the last eight#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ehEYGsucGv— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Prior to this meeting, Kvitova led Jabeur 4-1 in head-to-head. But, it never seemed to have mattered one bit as the Tunisian put up a dominant performance and never seemed like losing throughout the entire game to knock out the two-time major champion.

Following her win, Jabeur voiced her respect for her opponent and talked about the huge role Kvitova has played in women’s tennis.

Jabeur will now face off against rival Rybakina for a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final, where Rybakina outclassed Jabeur to take home the coveted trophy.

We have ourselves a replay of the #Wimbledon 2022 Ladies’ Singles final.Ons Jabeur Elena Rybakina pic.twitter.com/G6kU7zCGGR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Talking about her rematch with Rybakina in the post-match interview, Jabeur said, “I am probably going for my revenge. It was a difficult final last year. I am hoping to play like today and get the win because she’s an amazing player."