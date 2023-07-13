Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Makes Her Way Back To Final after Defeating Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur surged into her third career Grand Slam final at Wimbledon on Thursday, rallying from a set down to defeat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3

The former world No. 2 reached back-to-back major finals in 2022, but struggled with injuries for much of the first half of this season before coming to life on grass, avenging last year’s final defeat to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and rallying from a set and a break down to defeat Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Jabeur, who was beaten in last year’s final, was facing down the barrel initially in Centre Court when she lost the opening set after a fierce battle that went all the way. but her delicate strokeplay and clever angles eventually subdued the relentless power of Belarusian Sabalenka.

After the match, Jabeur talked about how difficult losing to Elina Rybakina in last year’s final was for her but also said that she believes she is a different player now.

She said: “I’m working a lot with my mental coach who’s been helping me a lot and I might be writing a book about it."

“I’m very proud of me, the old me maybe would have lost that match but I’m glad I kept digging deep and finding the strength."

“I’m learning to transform bad energy into good energy. After the anger of the first set I just tried to stay focused. I’m accepting it, digging deep to go and win this match, and hopefully this tournament."

Jabeur’s final opponent who stands between her and the elusive Wimbledon title is 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, who withstood a late charge from Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to reach her second Grand Slam final.

When asked about facing Vondrousova in the final, she said: “Marketa is a great, great player and I’ve already lost two times to her this year, so I’m going for my revenge again, I guess."