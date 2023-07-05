'Last Time he was Supporting Against me': Andy Murray and Roger Federer Share Light Hearted Moment at Wimbledon 2023

Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray opened his 2023 campaign at the grass-court major with a win over fellow Brith Ryan Peniston on Day 2 of the All-England Championships on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old got the better of Peniston in straight sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 as eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer looked on from the Royal Box in the company of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

In the on-court interview, Murray acknowledged the Swiss maestro and thanked him for the support on the day.

Murray said “It is amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty," Murray began.

“It is amazing to have Roger here supporting the event," he continued.

“Last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the Olympics. He was sat in Stan Wawrinka’s box and was supporting against me, so it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots," the Glaswegian joked.

“I hope you’re doing well, Roger. And Mirka and your parents as well", Murray addressed Federer.

Federer’s exploits at the SW19 are tales of lore as the classy Swissman stamped his authority on the Wimbledon grass with every stroke he made, be it the swashbuckling forehand or the elegance-personified single-handed backhand.

He was honoured at the royal box on Tuesday as he walked out to a raucous ovation that extended even beyond the minute mark before he could take his seat beside the Princess.

Federer was also present when reigning women’s champion Elena Rybakina opened her title defence with a win over American Shelby Rogers, despite dropping the first set.

The 24-year-old conceded the opening set 4-6, but came back strong in the second to level the game at 1-1 with a 6-1 win. She closed out the game in the third set with a dominant showing as she registered a 6-2 result to take the win and ousts the American from the first round at SW19.