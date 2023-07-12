CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Storm into Semis, to Face Top-seed
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Storm into Semis, to Face Top-seed

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 22:56 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at Wimbledon (Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at Wimbledon (Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7 (6-3) 7-5 6-2 to advance to the semi-final at Wimbledon

Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden continued their dream run to advance into the Wimbledon semi-final with a hard-fought 6-7 (6-3) 7-5 6-2 win over Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.

For the 43-year-old, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final and first since 2015. Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian duo will now be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.

The unseeded Dutch duo stretched the opening set to the fullest before wrapping it in the tie-breaker in a 45-minute battle.

They went on to break the Bopanna-Ebden in the first game of the second set. But the Indo-Aussie duo broke back Griekspoor-Stevens and further seized the seventh game.

But Griekspoor-Stevens were not ready to give up easily as they made it 5-5 before Bopanna-Ebden duo got a break in the 11th game and retained their serve in the next to take the second set in 40 minutes.

The third set was a cakewalk for as they broke the Dutch pair twice, in the first and fifth games, before wrapping the match in a one-hour 54 minutes battle.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. wimbledon
  2. Wimbledon 2023
  3. rohan bopanna
  4. Matthew Ebden
  5. Wimbledon semi-final
first published:July 12, 2023, 22:56 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 22:56 IST