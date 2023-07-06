'I'm Not Expecting Anyone to Support Me': Stefanos Tsitsipas Jokes About Andy Murray Encounter at Wimbledon 2023

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Austrian Dominic Thiem in a hard-fought five-setter, that could have swung either way, to reach the second round of the 2023 edition of Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old got the beating of Thiem in a first-round fixture that was deferred due to showers at the SW19 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, to set up a second-round clash against British two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

ALSO READ| ‘A Very Romantic and Special Relationship’: Novak Djokovic on his Connection With Wimbledon Centre Court

When quizzed about his upcoming encounter against the 36-year-old during the on-court interview, Tsitsipas had a jovial response.

TsitsidosaThey are everything.They are the moment.Stefanos TsitsipasPaula BadosaStef Paoulitapic.twitter.com/02ZsUTIC94 — LavanyaSingerDinesh (@LavanyaVocalist) July 5, 2023

“I’m not expecting anybody to support me’, he said as the English crowd burst out laughing.

“That’s not my first rodeo," he added.

Tsitsipas went on to share his memory of the three-time major winner and pointed out the Brit’s first Wimbledon title triumph as a moment that still gives him the chills.

“I’ll share something with you, a few years ago, when I was a kid, I remember witnessing his first Wimbledon title and thinking about it now gives me goosebumps because I felt what he went through during that final. It was very difficult for him to close out that last game," Tsitsipas reflected on Murray’s historic triumph in the year 2013 at the SW19.

“And every time I rewatch that moment, I get shivers all over my body," the Greek star revealed.

“He is someone who has done so much for the sport and I have a lot of respect for him," he continued.

“Hopefully I can bring out my best game. He is a tough competitor. He won’t give up and that court over there is almost like his living room," the 24-year-old joked.

“Let’s pray we can play on the Centre Court. I’ve never played at the Centre Court, the furthest I’ve gone is Court 1, so let’s just pray for that," he said.

ALSO READ| Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Beats Jordan Thompson to Register His 350th Grand Slam Singles Victory

Murray reached the second round in style as he overpowered fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in straight sets in his opener 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to get his AELTC challenge off on a positive note.

The clash between Tsitsipas and Murray is set to be a mouthwatering clash in the second round of the All-English Championship this year.