Wimbledon 2023: Top Seed From Outside 'Traditional Big 4' For First Time Since 2003

The highly anticipated opening day of Wimbledon is closing in on us and defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s holder Elena Rybakina will look to get their campaign on a positive note.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will head into the grass-court major as the top-seeded player ahead of holder Djokovic following the Spaniard’s triumph at the prestigious Queen’s Club Championship in the build-up to the major at SW19.

Perhaps what makes this season’s Wimbledon interesting is the fact that for the first time since the year 2003, a player from outside the ‘traditional top 4’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic will step into the tournament as the top seed.

This is a testament to the sheer dominance of four of the most celebrated players of the open era, which has only faded away with time and not competition from the up-and-coming generation.

World No.1 @carlosalcaraz is the first Gentlemen’s Singles top seed at The Championships not named Djokovic, Federer, Murray or Nadal since 2003 😳#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SfcBXgENfV— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2023

Alcaraz will get his challenge for a maiden Wimbledon crown underway against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy as he tries to add to his grand slam title tally, after having won the US Open in 2022.

Djokovic will begin his title defence against 28-year-old Argentine Pedro Cachin as he goes in search of a record-extending 24th major.

He surpassed Nadal’s grand slam count-22 titles- with his incredible win over Casper Ruud at the final of the Roland Garros event earlier in June, as he claimed the French Open crown to take his collection to 23 majors.

He opted not to play any tune p tournaments ahead of Wimbledon and is focused on winning the prestigious grass court event for a record levelling eighth time.

Federer currently holds the record for the most number of All-England titles in the men’s division with eight, followed by Djokovic and American tennis legend Pete Sampras, who have seven titles each.