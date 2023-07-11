Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova Takes Down Jessica Pegula To Reach Semis

Unseeded player Marketa Vondrousova stunned World No. 4 Jessica Pegula as the Czech took down Pegula in three sets.

Vondrousova entered the tournament with only four career main-draw wins on grass. Now, she makes her way to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after defeating Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-4 on Court No.1.

Semi-final secured.The emotion pours out as Marketa Vondrousova seals her place in the last four#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bUrxTupHkq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

This was the fourth consecutive match in which Vondrousova defeated a seeded player. She’s only the third woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after defeating four seeded opponents, along with Zheng Jie in 2008 and Barbora Strycova in 2019.

