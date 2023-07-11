CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova Takes Down Jessica Pegula To Reach Semis
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova Takes Down Jessica Pegula To Reach Semis

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:45 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Marketa Vondrousova reacts to beating US player Jessica Pegula during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match. (Credit: AFP)

Marketa Vondrousova reacts to beating US player Jessica Pegula during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match. (Credit: AFP)

The Czech Republic international took Pegula by surprise as she swiftly put away the American in three sets.

Unseeded player Marketa Vondrousova stunned World No. 4 Jessica Pegula as the Czech took down Pegula in three sets.

Vondrousova entered the tournament with only four career main-draw wins on grass. Now, she makes her way to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after defeating Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-4 on Court No.1.

This was the fourth consecutive match in which Vondrousova defeated a seeded player.  She’s only the third woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after defeating four seeded opponents, along with Zheng Jie in 2008 and Barbora Strycova in 2019.

(More to follow…)

first published:July 11, 2023, 21:45 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 21:45 IST