'Witnessing Rise of Next Tennis Superstar': Sachin, AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Others Wish Alcaraz on Wimbledon Triumph

Novak Djokovic’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown was shattered on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated him to win become the Wimbledon 2023 champion. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. He recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to come through 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

It was a second major for Alcaraz following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions as people came forward to congratulate the 20-year-old on his remarkable victory.

Here are the reactions:

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

One of the greatest @Wimbledon Finals ever! @carlosalcaraz dethrones the 7-time Champion @DjokerNole in a match for the ages. Missed being there with you @Vijay_Amritraj @ROLEX #carlosalcaraz— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 16, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz - A new champion to the sporting world.! #WimbledonFinal @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vqN34yAw5V— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 16, 2023

CARLOS ALCARAZ HAS DONE IT! The World No. 1 does the unthinkable, hands @DjokerNole a defeat at Centre Court for the first time in 10 years and 9 days to win his first Wimbledon title Congratulations, @carlosalcaraz #WimbledonOnStar pic.twitter.com/KwRHGf61a9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 16, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is a going to be a name that is going to create more such amazing things in the coming years! Congratulations on winning the #WimbledonFinal @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz https://t.co/DunmwgiWoG— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 16, 2023

Classy words from the seven-time champion.An emotional Novak Djokovic speaks after his #Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz… pic.twitter.com/Lvg980Sbn8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Such a fabulous young player, Carlos Alcaraz. A drop shot and lob while serving for the title!!I only wish they could have let him speak in Spanish and used an interpreter. He would have been so much more comfortable. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 16, 2023

Princess Charlotte and Prince George react to Carlos Alcaraz becoming the #Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Champion pic.twitter.com/51dWFDgtMB— Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 16, 2023

Is this the start of something specialA new era starts post the fab 4 ! What do you’ll think ?? Well done @carlosalcaraz A great effort from @DjokerNole#Wimbledon #WimbledonFinal #wimbledon2023 — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 16, 2023

Sunday the (new) King plays pic.twitter.com/JsFHWCGSkv— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 16, 2023

I consider myself lucky to have witnessed that! Especially Djoko’s speech afterwards. What a Champion!Well done Alcaraz. Simply too good! Get used to seeing that face over the next while — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 16, 2023

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh. The Spaniard backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.

Djokovic wasted a golden chance to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz made him pay, breaking for 2-1. A frustrated Djokovic collected another code violation for destroying his racquet against the net post before he slipped 3-1 down. Alcaraz was not to be denied and he claimed a famous victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.

(With AFP Inputs)