CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Vinesh PhogatNovak DjokovicIPL 2023F1WWE
Home » Sports » Women's Boxing C'ships: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas Assure Silver Medals With Wins in Semis
1-MIN READ

Women's Boxing C'ships: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas Assure Silver Medals With Wins in Semis

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen (AFP Image)

Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen (AFP Image)

It was a dominant show from Nikhat Zareen as she stamped her authority over Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to assure a silver medal in 50 kg category

Ace India boxer Nikhat Zareen reached the final of Women’s World Boxing Championships final with a 5-0 win over Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg category on Thursday in New Delhi. It was a dominant show from the Indian pugilist as she stamped her authority over the Colombian star to assure a silver medal.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also advanced to the final with a 5-2 win over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

In the rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

RELATED NEWS

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

More to follow…

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. boxing news
  2. nikhat zareen
  3. Nitu Ghanghas
  4. Women's World Boxing Championships
  5. World Boxing Championships
first published:March 23, 2023, 19:01 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 19:32 IST