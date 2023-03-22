Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nitu Ghanghas Reaches Semis to Assure India of First Medal

Commonwealth Games champion boxer Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) assured India of its first medal at the ongoing Women’s World Championships after reaching the semifinals here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Haryana boxer notched a second-round RSC (referee stops contest) win over Madoka Wada of Japan in her quarterfinal bout to assure herself and India of at least a bronze medal.

The Indian played with aggression and landed a flurry of punches on her opponent, forcing the referee to stop the bout and rule in Nitu’s favour.

Nitu also triumphed in her previous bouts with an RSC and her intent to go for the yellow metal was apparent in her onslaught against the Japanese pugilist.

Nitu beat Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan in her round of 16 bout with a first-round victory by RSC and headed into her quarterfinal fixture high on confidence.

Seven Indian pugilists, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Manisha Maoun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), will look to make the last four stage later in the day.

