CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » World Athletics 2023: Alvaro Martin, Maria Perez Seal Double Glory for Spain in 35km Race Walks
1-MIN READ

World Athletics 2023: Alvaro Martin, Maria Perez Seal Double Glory for Spain in 35km Race Walks

Published By: Feroz Khan

Reuters

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 15:55 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Alvaro Martin (left) and Maria Perez pose with their gold medals. (AP Photo)

Alvaro Martin (left) and Maria Perez pose with their gold medals. (AP Photo)

Alvaro clinched gold with a timing of 2:24:30 in men's event while Perez sealed the yellow metal by clocking 2:38:40 in women's category.

Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez completed Spain’s domination of the race walks at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday by adding gold in the 35 kilometres events to their victories in last weekend’s 20km races.

Martin held off Ecuador’s Brian Pintado to win the men’s race in two hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds, while Perez clocked a championship record time of 2:38:40, finishing more than two minutes ahead of defending champion Kimberly Garcia Leon.

Peru’s Garcia Leon finished in 2:40:52 while Antigoni Drisbioti of Greece completed the podium with a season’s best 2:43:22.

After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Pintado and Japan’s Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km before making the break with less than 2km remaining.

He set a national record and crossed the line four seconds before Pintado, with Kawano posting a season’s best 2:25:12 to finish third. Defending champion Massimo Stano of Italy was seventh in 2:25:59.

“I am so tired,” Martin said. ”I was fourth in the Olympic Games and it was very tough to get so close to an Olympic medal. It’s wonderful now to be a double world champion in Budapest.

“I see Maria is first too in the women’s race, so today is a great day for Spain.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. World Athletics Championships
first published:August 24, 2023, 15:55 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 15:55 IST