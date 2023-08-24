India at World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 6 Schedule: Ram Baboo, Jeswin Aldrin in Action

Two India national record holders will be in action today at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The Day 6 of the competition will see Jeswin Aldrin taking part in the final of men’s long jump event while Ram Baboo will appear in men’s 35km walk.

Aldrin cleared 8m in his first attempt on Wednesday but fouled in the next two - it didn’t matter though. His first attempt was enough for him to enter the final as he finished 6th in Group B and was the 12th best performer in the qualifier.

Here’s India’s Schedule at World Athletics Championships for Thursday

Men’s Race Walk Final: Ram Baboo - 10:30 AM IST

Men’s Long Jump Final: Jeswin Alrdin - 11 PM IST

How to Watch World Athletics Championships in India?

The showpiece event can be streamed live on JioCinema app and website. The competitions got underway on August 19 and will conclude on August 27.

Also Read: Praggnanandhaa’s Coach Dissects Technical Aspect of GM’s Run to Chess WC Final

Day 5 Review

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent. As many as four athletes were in action but only two made it to the finals.

Parul Chaudhary became just the second ever Indian female athlete to make it to the final of a track event at the worlds. She finished 5th in women’s 3000m steeplechase heat with a timing of 9 minutes 24.29 seconds to set a new personal best.

While Aldrin entered the final, it was curtains for Murali Sreeshankar who recorded a disappointing series of 7.74m, 7.66m and 6.70m in this three attempts. He finished 12th in Group A and 22nd overall.

World Athletics: Parul Makes 3000m Steeplechase Final, Annu Crashes Out

Aldrin is the second India male jumper to qualify for the finals of the championships after Sreeshankar who achieved the feat last year in USA.

In women’s javelin throw, Annu Rani, the national record, exited in the qualification round. She managed a throw of 57.05m, finishing 11th in Group A and 19th overall.