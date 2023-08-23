world-athletics-championships-2023-indians-in-action-start-time-murali sreeshankar jeswin aldrin-live-streaming-jio-cinema

Three Indians will be in the fray in the qualifiers on day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Wednesday (August 23) at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Annu Rani will compete in the women’s javelin throw qualification as Parul Chaudhary will take part in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats. The Indian duo of Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will look to qualify for the men’s long jump finals.

On Tuesday, national record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the semifinals as she finished seventh in her heat. The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked a below-par 13.05 seconds to finish 29th overall.

Indian athletes have disappointed so far in the championships.

On the opening day on Saturday, national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race.

Three Indians brought up the rear in the men’s 20km race walk final while young Shaili Singh also failed to make it to the women’s long jump final.

Ajay Kumar Saroj ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men’s 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men’s triple jump — Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker — made it to the final round.

On Sunday, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Sarvesh Anil Kushare crashed out in the 400m hurdles heat race and high jump qualification round respectively.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023:

EVENT TIME INDIANS IN FRAY Women’s javelin throw qualification 1:50 PM IST Annu Rani Men’s long jump qualification 2:45 PM IST Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin Women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats 11:15 PM IST Parul Chaudhary

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is not being telecast on any TV in India.

Indian participants for World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santosh Kumar T (400mH), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), DP Manu (javelin throw), Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Akashdeep Singh (20km race walk), Vikash Singh (20km race walk), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay), Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Arul Rajalingam (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100mH), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw)