Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start Time and Event List on Day 2

After a disappointing opening day, only two Indians will be competing in the qualifiers on day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday (August 20) at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare will try to book his place in the finals of the men’s high jump as Santosh Kumar T will take part in the men’s 400m heats.

On Saturday, national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final as the trio of Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh brought up the rear in the men’s 20km race walk final. Shaili Singh also failed to make it to the women’s long jump final as Ajay Kumar Saroj ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men’s 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men’s triple jump — Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker — made it to the final round.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023:

EVENT TIME INDIANS IN FRAY Men’s high jump qualification 2:05 PM IST Sarvesh Anil Kushare Men’s 400m heats 2:55 PM IST Santosh Kumar T

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2023 live streaming is not being telecast on any TV in India.

Indian participants for World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santosh Kumar T (400mH), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), DP Manu (javelin throw), Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Akashdeep Singh (20km race walk), Vikash Singh (20km race walk), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay), Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Arul Rajalingam (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100mH), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw)