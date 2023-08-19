World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates, Day 1: Avinash Sable Finishes 7th in 3000m Steeplechase First Heat

Live now
The World Athletics Championships is underway in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest and top-class athletes from across the globe will be looking to stamp their authority in their respective disciplines and a chance to go down in history.
The men’s 20 kilometres walk was pushed back by two hours due to a storm in the city, while events in the stadium were delayed by an hour.
India have named a 28-member contingent to represent the nation at the games in Hungary and will hope to get their hands on at least a couple of medals at the end of the event in Europe.
Alvaro Martin crossed the finish line ahead of the pack to win the opening event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Hungary as the Spaniard won the 20km race walk event.
The 29-year-old clocked a time of 1:17:32 to top the charts and bag the yellow metal.
Swede Perseus Karlstorm came in second, followed by Caio Bonfim who finished third.
Three Indians were also part of the pack as Vikash Singh came in 27th with a timing of 1:21:51, while Pramjeet Singh Bisht clocked 1:24:02 to come in 35th.
Akashdeep Singh finished the race 47th with a time of 1:31:12.
Avinash Sable finished seventh in the first heat of the 300m steeplechase event.
He finished 2.55 seconds behind the Ethiopian Getnet Wale, who timed 8.19.99.
The Indian had his moments during the heat and was seen in the top three positions of the pack during the halfway point in the race, but slipped up towards the end of the course and finished 7th missing out on qualification to the final of the event.
Indian steeplechase ace Avinash Sable will open the Indian charge at the Championships as he gears up for his opening heat in the 300m Steeplechase event on Saturday.
The athletes who finish in the top five of each heat, three in total, will earn a place in the final of the event.
The opening event at the Worlds this year, the men’s 20 kilometres walk, was pushed back by 2 hours due to stormy weather conditions in Budapest.
While the conditions also pushed the events inside the Hungary National Athletics Centre by an hour.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the opening day of the World Athletics Championships underway in Budapest, Hungary.