World Athletics Pledges to Have 40 Per Cent Female Representation

World Athletics on Wednesday pledged to have 40 per cent female representation in its Council, the all-powerful decision making body, and a woman vice president this year in a significant step towards gender equity in the sport.

In a number of initiatives announced on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the world athletics governing body also committed itself to the extension of its Ukraine Solidarity Fund to enable Ukrainian athletes, majority of them female, to participate in World Athletics Championships and other events this year.

“… increase the number of women on the World Athletics Council from eight members currently to a minimum of 10 members including at least one female Vice President at the Council elections in August 2023. Women will represent 40% of the World Athletics’ Council," World Athletics said in a release.

“Build a pipeline to increase to 50% the female representation across our four commissions for the 2023-2027 term, in order to provide more opportunities for female administrators with aspirations to run for our Council in 2027."

WA also aims to increase the number of female coaches at the World Championships to at least 20% by the 2025 edition in Tokyo by encouraging member federations to send more female coaches, and providing the learning pathway in countries where women are under represented at the coaching level.

“To help us achieve this, our Gender Leadership Taskforce is working with the IOC Female Coaching Leadership Programme - WISH - to enable eligible female coaches to be selected as part of their national team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A total of eight candidates from athletics have been selected for the programme."

Each of the new pledge was aimed at improving gender equity in athletics and closing the gender gap in the sport in the third year of the #WeGrowAthletics campaign, the world body said.

Launched on International Women’s Day 2021 with the ambition of making substantial gains in eliminating gender bias in athletics, this campaign has already made notable strides in fulfilling or initiating all of the pledges we have made in the last 24 months, it said.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “In order to achieve true equity in

our sport, it is important that we offer our female athletes, administrators, and

officials the tools and environment they need to be empowered to pursue careers at

all levels of athletics.

“Be it by setting quotas for female representation on our Council, or providing more flexible learning and development opportunities that better suit women’s commitments we are absolutely dedicated to making our sport equitable and representative for all."

He urged all the stakeholders to take an active role in order to achieve the collective goals regarding equity for women in athletics, sport, and every aspect of life.

In addition to the new pledges, World Athletics said it was making an additional pledge to support female Ukrainian athletes a year after the outbreak of war in their country.

“Last year, through the establishment of our Ukraine Solidarity Fund, we supported over 100 Ukrainian athletes along with their immediate family members and entourage including coaches and technical officials to train, qualify, and participate in World Athletics Championships events. Female athletes made up 70% of athlete.

“We pledge to repeat the World Athletics Ukraine Solidarity Fund to support Ukrainian athlete attendance in Budapest and other World Athletics Championships events."

