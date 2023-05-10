World Boxing Championships: Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamundin Guarantee Medals With Semis Progress

Indian boxer Deepak Bhoria put his name up in lights as he got the better of Kyrgistan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit at the men’s world boxing championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old pugilist registered a massive win by a score of 5-0 unanimous verdict to guarantee India a medal in the 51 Kg category in the event.

The boxer from Hisar, secured, at the very least, a bronze medal for the nation from the event with his in over his Kyrgyz opponent and become only the eighth Indian men’s boxer to clinch a medal at the World Championships.

The 2019 Asian Boxing Championships silver medallist started off the tournament in emphatic fashion as he knocked out one of the favourites in the event as he came up with a commanding display to get the better of Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 5-2 in the round of 32. Bibossinov, a favourite to win the gold in Tashkent, was a tough fight but Deepak managed to hold his own against the Kazakhstan boxer.

The Indian boxer emerged on the top and advanced at the end of three rounds, after a countback review.

The Indian boxer ended the first round strongly and hit his opponent with a flurry of punches but lost by 2-3. But, the Indian pugilist picked up the pace and moved around swiftly throughout the bout while managing to land some fiesty blows on his opponent. Deepak ended up clinching the victory by a score of 5-2 to advance.

“My target was to play with patience since the start of the bout and gather as many points as I can. The first two rounds were tough but I was focused on not losing my patience and waiting for the right moment to attack," he said following the huge upset win.

Deepak’s next bout was against Chinese pugilist Jiamao Zhang, who was slated to take the Indian on in the succeeding round.

The Chinese boxer was no match for the in-form Deepak as the Indian picked up a 5-0 win over the Chinese pugilist.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamundin had to toil hard as he eked out a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

