World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Looking Forward to Facing 'Tough Guy' D Gukesh in World Cup Quarters

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen said Indian players are on the rise in chess and he is looking forward to facing ogg against D Gukesh in the quarter-final at the World Cup.

“I’m obviously very happy to be in the quarters. It didn’t look like that’s necessarily a few days ago and I’m very happy to get a rest day. We’re in the quarters so you sort of expect to be playing the very tough guys and the way he’s playing now, Gukesh is one of them," Carlsen said.

“I haven’t seen his game," he added though.

In fact, three Indian players D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advanced to the quarters at the FIDE World Cup.

Gukesh defeated China’s Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

After Saturday’s win in game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw against Hao to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

Carlsen defeated Ukrainian legend Vassily Ivanchuk in the second game to post a 2-0 win.

Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden’s Nils Grandelius to move into the last eight.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday’s tie-breaker.

Gujrathi drew with fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi in 49 moves while Harika shared honours with second-seeded Aleksandra Goryachkina.

(With inputs from Agencies)