World University Games 2023: India Clinch Bronze in Women's 20km Race Walk Team Event
1-MIN READ

World University Games 2023: India Clinch Bronze in Women's 20km Race Walk Team Event

Priyanka was India's best race-walker. (File Photo)

China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed the gold and silver medal respectively.

India bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk team event at the World University Games in Chengdu (China) on Saturday.

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.

While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.

Priyanka was India’s best race-walker as she was ranked third with a time 1:40:39

