World University Games 2023: India's Medal Winners Full List and Medals Tally

Indian athletes have been shining bright at the 31st World University Games, being held in Chengdu, China. The 2021 edition was postponed due to COVID-19 and the 2023 edition was to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, but was cancelled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China was reinstated as hosts for the 2023 edition with it being called officially as the 2021 World University Games.
Around 230 Indian athletes are taking part in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, being held from July 28 to August 8.
India are competing in 11 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball - with a total of 269 medals being up for grabs across 18 different sports.
India have, so far, won 25 medals - 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze - and are currently fourth medals tally.
India’s Medal Winners
|Athlete
|Sport
|Discipline
|Medal
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol
|Gold
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle
|Gold
|Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol team
|Gold
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P
|Gold
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Gold
|Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Gold
|Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Gold
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P
|Gold
|Aman Saini and Pragati
|Archery
|Mixed compound team
|Gold
|Avneet Kaur
|Archery
|Women’s compound
|Gold
|Sangampreet Singh Bisla
|Archery
|Men’s compound
|Gold
|Avneet Kaur, Purvasha and Pragati
|Archery
|Women’s compound team
|Silver
|Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh
|Shooting
|Men’s 25m pistol rapid fire team
|Silver
|Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Silver
|Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Shooting
|Mixed 10m air rifle team
|Silver
|Ashi Chouksey
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P
|Silver
|Aman Saini , Rishab Yadav and Sangampreet Singh Bisla
|Archery
|Men’s compound team
|Bronze
|Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma
|Archery
|Women’s recurve team
|Bronze
|Aman Saini
|Archery
|Men’s compound
|Bronze
|Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Surya Pratap Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Bronze
|Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol team
|Bronze
|Yamini Mourya
|Judo
|Women’s 57kg
|Bronze
|Bhavani Yadav
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump
|Bronze
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles
|Bronze
|Amlan Borgohain
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m
|Bronze
Indian atheltes, in fact, have already eclipsed their previous best performance, which came at Gwangju 2015, where the nation won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze.
World University Games Medals Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|60
|20
|20
|100
|2
|Korea
|17
|13
|17
|47
|3
|Japan
|15
|16
|21
|52
|4
|India
|11
|5
|9
|25
India have been part of the World University Games, called Universiade before, since the inaugural edition in 1959.