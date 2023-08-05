World University Games 2023: India's Medal Winners Full List and Medals Tally

Indian athletes have been shining bright at the 31st World University Games, being held in Chengdu, China. The 2021 edition was postponed due to COVID-19 and the 2023 edition was to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, but was cancelled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China was reinstated as hosts for the 2023 edition with it being called officially as the 2021 World University Games.

Around 230 Indian athletes are taking part in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, being held from July 28 to August 8.

India are competing in 11 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball - with a total of 269 medals being up for grabs across 18 different sports.

India have, so far, won 25 medals - 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze - and are currently fourth medals tally.

India’s Medal Winners

Athlete Sport Discipline Medal Manu Bhaker Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol Gold Elavenil Valarivan Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Gold Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Yashaswini Singh Deswal Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol team Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Gold Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Gold Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P team Gold Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P Gold Aman Saini and Pragati Archery Mixed compound team Gold Avneet Kaur Archery Women’s compound Gold Sangampreet Singh Bisla Archery Men’s compound Gold Avneet Kaur, Purvasha and Pragati Archery Women’s compound team Silver Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh Shooting Men’s 25m pistol rapid fire team Silver Divyansh Singh Panwar Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Silver Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar Shooting Mixed 10m air rifle team Silver Ashi Chouksey Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P Silver Aman Saini , Rishab Yadav and Sangampreet Singh Bisla Archery Men’s compound team Bronze Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma Archery Women’s recurve team Bronze Aman Saini Archery Men’s compound Bronze Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Surya Pratap Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Bronze Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol team Bronze Yamini Mourya Judo Women’s 57kg Bronze Bhavani Yadav Athletics Women’s long jump Bronze Jyothi Yarraji Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles Bronze Amlan Borgohain Athletics Men’s 200m Bronze

Indian atheltes, in fact, have already eclipsed their previous best performance, which came at Gwangju 2015, where the nation won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze.

World University Games Medals Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 60 20 20 100 2 Korea 17 13 17 47 3 Japan 15 16 21 52 4 India 11 5 9 25

India have been part of the World University Games, called Universiade before, since the inaugural edition in 1959.