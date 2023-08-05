CHANGE LANGUAGE
World University Games 2023: India's Medal Winners Full List and Medals Tally
2-MIN READ

World University Games 2023: India's Medal Winners Full List and Medals Tally

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 11:23 IST

Chengdu

Around 230 Indian athletes are taking part in the FISU World University Games 2021 in Chengdu.

Indian athletes have been shining bright at the 31st World University Games, being held in Chengdu, China. The 2021 edition was postponed due to COVID-19 and the 2023 edition was to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, but was cancelled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China was reinstated as hosts for the 2023 edition with it being called officially as the 2021 World University Games.

Around 230 Indian athletes are taking part in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, being held from July 28 to August 8.

India are competing in 11 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball - with a total of 269 medals being up for grabs across 18 different sports.

India have, so far, won 25 medals - 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze - and are currently fourth medals tally.

India’s Medal Winners

AthleteSportDisciplineMedal
Manu BhakerShootingWomen’s 10m air pistolGold
Elavenil ValarivanShootingWomen’s 10m air rifleGold
Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Yashaswini Singh DeswalShootingWomen’s 10m air pistol teamGold
Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3PGold
Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarShootingMen’s 10m air rifleGold
Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh PanwarShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamGold
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur SamraShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3P teamGold
Sift Kaur SamraShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3PGold
Aman Saini and PragatiArcheryMixed compound teamGold
Avneet KaurArcheryWomen’s compoundGold
Sangampreet Singh BislaArcheryMen’s compoundGold
Avneet Kaur, Purvasha and PragatiArcheryWomen’s compound teamSilver
Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh SinghShootingMen’s 25m pistol rapid fire teamSilver
Divyansh Singh PanwarShootingMen’s 10m air rifleSilver
Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh PanwarShootingMixed 10m air rifle teamSilver
Ashi ChoukseyShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3PSilver
Aman Saini , Rishab Yadav and Sangampreet Singh BislaArcheryMen’s compound teamBronze
Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta and Tanisha VermaArcheryWomen’s recurve teamBronze
Aman SainiArcheryMen’s compoundBronze
Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Surya Pratap Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3P teamBronze
Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol JainShootingMen’s 10m air pistol teamBronze
Yamini MouryaJudoWomen’s 57kgBronze
Bhavani YadavAthleticsWomen’s long jumpBronze
Jyothi YarrajiAthleticsWomen’s 100m hurdlesBronze
Amlan BorgohainAthleticsMen’s 200mBronze

Indian atheltes, in fact, have already eclipsed their previous best performance, which came at Gwangju 2015, where the nation won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze.

World University Games Medals Tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China602020100
2Korea17131747
3Japan15162152
4India115925

India have been part of the World University Games, called Universiade before, since the inaugural edition in 1959.

first published:August 05, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 11:23 IST