World Wrestling Championships: Priya Wins U20 Gold, Second Indian Woman to Scale Milestone

Priya became only the second Indian woman wrestler to become U20 world champion while fast-rising Antim Panghal also stormed into the title clash as unprecedented success followed India at the junior wrestling World Championships on Thursday.

Unperturbed by the cut suffered above her left eye, Priya easily got the better of Germany’s Laura Celive Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout, which had to be stopped twice due to bleeding suffered by the Indian.

Her lightening fast leg attacks rattled the German who could not make even one point-scoring move.

ALSO READ| Transfer Window Live Updates: Liverpool Set Eyes on Sofyan Amrabat, Barcelona to Go All in For Joao Cancelo

Antim Panghal had last year become the first Indian woman to emerge as junior world champion and she also rejoiced in success on Thursday as she is now one win away from defending her title, reaching the 53kg final. Panghal, who hit the headlines for challenging Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games trials but lost her petition, put up a dominating show to win her three bouts with consummate ease.

For the first time ever, four Indian woman wrestlers reached the gold medal bouts at the Junior World Championships as Savita (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) also stayed unbeaten on Thursday.

Harshita is also in contention for a bronze in the 72kg competition.

Priya reached the 76kg final on Wednesday and lived up to expectations.

Panghal lost just two points en route to the final, annihilating her first-round opponent from Poland Nikola Monika Wisniewska in mere 68 seconds and followed that up with a technical superiority win over China’s Xuejing Liang.

In the semifinals, the wrestler from Hisar district of Haryana outplayed Russia’s Polina Lukina, again winning by technical superiority and not losing a single point.

If Panghal can win on Friday, she will become the first woman wrestler to win two world titles.

Antim Kundu put up a dominating show to secure a place in the gold medal bout.

Using her tremendous power, she overpowered Russia’s Ekaterina Koshkina in the semifinal, winning 7-5.

Before that, the wrestler coached by Kuldeep Kadian, beat Romania’s Maria Magdalena Pantiru 7-2 and pinned Poland’s Alicja Nowosad.