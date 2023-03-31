WrestleMania 39 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WrestleMania 39 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The long wait is finally over. It is that time of the year when global wrestling fans will be hooked to WWE to witness the action-packed events of WrestleMania 39. This year’s WrestleMania will unfold at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The showpiece event of 2023 is slated to be a two-night event this time. The opening day of WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner- Rhodes- will have a crack at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Austin Theory, on the other hand, will defend the United States Championship in a high-voltage match against John Cena. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will also feature in the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. In the tag-team segment, the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be vying for the Undisputed Championship against the Usos.

The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line when Bianca Belair and Asuka will face each other at WrestleMania this year. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Gunther will square up to claim the Intercontinental Championship.

Ahead of the WrestleMania 39; here is all you need to know:

What date WrestleMania 39 will take place?

This year’s WrestleMania will take place on April 2 and April 3 in India.

Where will the WrestleMania 39 take place?

WrestleMania 39 will be taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

What time will the WrestleMania 39 begin?

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

WrestleMania 39 Matches:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Finn Balor vs Edge

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

