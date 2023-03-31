WrestleMania 39: All You Need To Know About This Year's WWE Showpiece Event

Global wrestling fans are set to experience, arguably, the best WWE action of the year as WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place this weekend. This year’s showpiece event will be a two-night affair with almost all top WWE stars slated to showcase their brilliance at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania 39 will unfold on Saturday, 1 April and Sunday, 2 April, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 will be headlined by the titanic clash involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The two superstars will feature in a high-voltage Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fight. Apart from Reigns and Rhodes, other top performers like- Brock Lesnar, Omos, The Usos, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens- will also take part in this year’s WrestleMania 39.

On the opening day of WrestleMania 39, all eyes will be on John Cena and Austin Theory as the two competitors will feature in the United States Championship fight. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, on the other hand, will take on The Usos in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship encounter on the next day of WrestleMania 39.

As WrestleMania 39 is all set to unroll this weekend, it is time to take a look at all the details about this year’s premium WWE show.

Date:

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 2, Sunday and April 3, Monday in India.

Time:

WrestleMania 39 will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Venue:

WrestleMania 39 will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Live Telecast and Live Streaming:

WrestleMania 39 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. WWE fans in India will also get a chance to experience the live streaming of WrestleMania 39 on SonyLIV app and website.

WrestleMania 39 Matches:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Finn Balor vs Edge

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

