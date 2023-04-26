'Deeply Concerning to See Athletes Protest on Streets': Abhinav Bindra Lends Support to Protesting Wrestlers

Former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has come out in support of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar as some of the biggest names in the Indian wrestling fraternity continue to stage protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Olympic bronze medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia as well as Vinesh Phogat have been at the forefront of the renewed protests amid sexual allegations against Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The whole fiasco dates back to January 2023 when the Indian wrestlers accompanied by Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia had all staged protests at the same venue, calling for action against the WFI supremo. However, in the current round of protests, only Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang have come out to protest.

ALSO READ| Some Preliminary Probe Needed, Can Register FIR If Directed: Delhi Police to SC on Wrestlers’ Plea

The wrestlers demand that Brij Bhushan should be arrested and removed as WFI president and that the entire federation should be dissolved.

Amidst all the chaos, many sportspersons of past and present have voiced their concerns regarding the need for International athletes to stage protests on the streets, the same athletes who’ve brought so much glory to the nation.

Former Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra who became the first Indian athlete to win individual gold in men’s 10m air rifle at Beijing 2008, has come out in support of the protesting wrestlers, while legendary Badminton Indian player Jwala Gutta also lent her support.

ALSO READ| Dumbbells, Neck Plank and Stretching: Protesting Wrestlers Turn Jantar Mantar into Training Centre

Bindra tweeted that the voices of the protesting wrestlers must be heard and proper action must be taken since their allegations are pretty serious and he also demanded that a proper ‘safeguarding mechanism’ should be set up in India to tackle issues of sexual assault in sports.

“As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," read Bindra’s tweet.

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out…— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

The veteran further wrote, “My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently."

ALSO READ| ‘Their Lives Are in Danger, Police Must Register FIR’: Vinesh Phogat Alleges Complainants Are Getting Threats

“This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," read his tweet further.

Reacting to Abhinav Bindra’s tweet, Jwala Gutta wrote, “I agree."

I agree ☝️— Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) April 26, 2023

The government had formed a six-member panel on January 23 to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation levelled against the WFI chief.

While the panel submitted its report to the government on April 5, it has not been revealed to the public what the findings of the report were, as it is still being examined while the wrestlers have voiced their concerns against the committee itself.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here