Wrestlers' Protest: Security Heightened Before End of Ultimatum to Arrest WFI Chief

As the ultimatum for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by wrestlers and a 31-member committee which includes farmers and Khap leaders draws to a close on May 21, the Delhi Police has heightened security measures at Jantar Mantar and Delhi border areas.

This preparation comes in anticipation of a farmers’ gathering in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

According to police, the vehicles entering Delhi will be checked and additional pickets will be put up at the border areas.

At the protest site, a series of multi-layer barricades have been strategically established, reinforcing the security measures.

“The area is under constant surveillance through the aid of CCTV cameras, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. Patrolling efforts are set to escalate, demonstrating an increased presence of security personnel. Additional reinforcements will be promptly deployed if the situation necessitates it," said an official.

The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar since last 26 days and have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

top videos

Last month, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.