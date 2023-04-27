CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wrestlers Protesting on Streets Tarnishing India's Image, Amounts to Indiscipline: IOA President PT Usha
1-MIN READ

Wrestlers Protesting on Streets Tarnishing India's Image, Amounts to Indiscipline: IOA President PT Usha

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (centre), Sakshi Malik (left) and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar. (PTI Photo)

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (centre), Sakshi Malik (left) and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar. (PTI Photo)

IOA president PT Usha has criticised top India wrestlers for taking to the streets

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers protesting on the streets amounts to indiscipline and is tarnishing the country’s image.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by the grapplers.

“Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told reporters after IOA’s Executive Committee meeting.

The IOA also instituted a three-member ad-hoc panel, including former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and headed by a yet-to-be-named retired high court judge, to run the affairs of the WFI until a new body is elected.

The IOA and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
