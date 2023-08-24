WFI Suspended for Delaying Elections, Indian Wrestlers Cannot Compete Under National Flag at Worlds

In a major development, the United World Wresting (UWW) on Thursday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not holding elections on time. A direct repercussion of this decision will be seen at the upcoming world wrestling championships where Indian grapplers will not be allowed to complete under their national flag.

Indian wrestlers will now have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying world championships slated to get underway from September 16.

The the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, was given a 45-day deadline to conduct the elecions which they have exceeded.

The Indian Olympic Association had appointed the ad-hoc panel earlier this year on April 27. UWW had on April 28 warned that it could suspend the Indian federation if the deadline to hold elections is not honoured.

“The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee," an IOA source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the Sports Ministry had declared the process as null and void.

The elections have been delayed multiple times with multiple disgruntled and disaffiliated state bodies moving the court, seeking the right to participate in the polls.