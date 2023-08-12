WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt to Make Return After Battling Illness

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is all set to make a sensational return to the ring after his bout with a life-threatening illness, according to various sources.

The ‘Eater of Worlds’ has been missing in action since early 2023, as his appearances on the famous wrestling brand dried up amid a fiery fed with Bobby Lashley, ahead of the big ticket event of the franchise, Wrestlemania.

However, it is now being reported that the 36-year-old is set to return to after successfully battling the illness that had sidelined him.

“Wyatt is inching closer to being medically cleared to wrestle, but WWE is taking precautions to make sure that his long-term health will be stable following the illness, which they’ve learned was at one point both career and life-threatening," a report read.

Wyatt has a niche following for his portrayal of a supernatural and nearly occultist persona he has adapted for his in-ring character.

He was initially released from the franchise back in the year 2021 as part of the company’s cost-cutting exercise, but made a return to the wrestling brand in October 2023 at the Extreme Rules event, before being pushed into exile due to his career and life-threatening illness.

“Wyatt’s outlook is said to have improved significantly since then. Not only is Wyatt getting closer to being cleared, but creative plans have begun to be pitched for the former WWE Champion, with September mentioned as a possible return," a source said.

It is being reported that Wyatt is currently waiting on medical clearance to make his much-awaited foray back into the ring.

The return of familiar faces is a tried and tested technique that the wrestling franchise has learnt to embrace and the come-back of Wyatt is sure to increase the viewership and engagement numbers.

WWE’s writers and creative producers would be ushered to come up with an imaginative way to bring the ‘Fiend’ back into its fold in a manner that befits the unconventional persona of the wrestler, who made the ‘Sister Abigale’, his signature finisher, a fan favourite.

Wyatt’s return is certain to add some firepower and flavour to the show that is being dominated by the prolonged reign of Roman Reigns.