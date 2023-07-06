WWE Building Up to Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes Trilogy Decider at Summerslam

WWE’s strategy of bringing back superstars of yesteryear to build engaging storylines and help proliferate the image of up-and-coming stars by billing them against or alongside the legendary names has borne fruit over the years.

And one of the biggest exponents of the strategic decisions of the wrestling company’s tried and tested tactic has to be the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

A certified superstar ever since the turn of the millennium, Lesnar took a hiatus from WWE as he explored his ambition in the world of mixed martial arts with his foray into the UFC.

However, the 45-year-old made a return to the WWE ring, and the com-back has proven to be fortuitous for both the brand and the wrestler.

Lesnar’s feud with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been a successful storyline in recent years as the animosity between the two wrestlers has increased with every passing week.

The pair faced off against each other in Backlash, where the 38-year-old second-generation superstar Rhodes got the win over the beast incarnate by way of pinfall.

Lesnar did not take the loss well and his hatred towards the American Nightmare increased culminating in his backstage assault on Rhodes, which turned out to have an adverse effect on the arm of the latter.

Despite the broken arm, Rhodes dared to take on Lesnar at the Night of Champions, where the beast incarnate exploited his advantage. Rhodes fought back bravely as he used the cast on his hand as a weapon for a while before Lesnar could turn the tables on the American Nightmare.

Lesnar got into position to use the dangerous Kimura lock on Rhodes’ injured hand and picked up the win by technical submission after the American Nightmare passed out due to the pain.

As a continuation of the feud, Brock made an appearance on the latest episode of RAW when Cody Rhodes confronted Seth Rollins.

But, as soon as the beast incarnate’s music hit, Rhodes’ frustration came to the fore as he rushed to the entrance ramp to give Lesnar a piece of his mind. Brock took the fight to Rhodes by delivering some stinging blows to the American’s body, but Rhodes retaliated with a devastating Cody Cutter to Lesnar, who rolled out of the ring and retreated.

A rejuvenated Rhodes will hope to take the morale-boosting beat down into their potential clash at Summerslam, where the score could be finally settled.