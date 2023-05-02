WWE Draft 2023 Results: Brock Lesnar a Free Agent; Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley Picked by RAW

The WWE Draft 2023 came to an end during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW which took place in Texas. The first night of the WWE Draft 2023 happened on last week’s SmackDown. With several big names set to be drafted, 24 picks were made on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley and The Usos were some of the big names who took part in the latest segment of the WWE Draft 2023. Triple H kicked off the Monday Night RAW with an announcement of the first pool of drafts. The first draft picks were headlined by the availability of Ripley and Austin Theory.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was picked by RAW in round 1. United States Champion Austin Theory was drafted to SmackDown in yesterday’s first round of WWE Draft 2023. Apart from Ripley, RAW acquired the services of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Judgement Day also.

WWE fans also got to experience three picks from NXT. While Pretty Deadly and Cameron Grimes were roped in by SmackDown, the team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were picked by RAW.

In another major development, superstar Brock Lesnar could not take part in the Draft. It was understood that the American-Canadian professional wrestler will remain as a free agent. Triple H announced that Lesnar renegotiated his stint with WWE as a free agent.

WWE Draft 2023 Results

WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley- Round 1

Seth Rollins- Round 1

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens- Round 2

The Judgment Day- Round 2

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez- Round 3

The New Day- Round 3

Trish Stratus- Round 4

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler- Round 4

Braun Strowman and Ricochet- Round 5

Bronson Reed- Round 5

Alpha Academy- Round 6

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter- Round 6

WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory- Round 1

Charlotte Flair- Round 1

The Usos- Round 2

LWO- Round 2

Asuka- Round 3

The Brawling Brutes- Round 3

Karrion Kross- Round 4

LA Knight- Round 4

Shotzi- Round 5

Pretty Deadly- Round 5

Rick Boogs- Round 6

Cameron Grimes- Round 6

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here