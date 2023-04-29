WWE Draft 2023, 28 April: SmackDown Select Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, RAW Gets Cody Rhodes

After a hiatus of one year, the WWE Draft returned to action last night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The WWE Draft 2023 kicked off with this week’s SmackDown. Apart from RAW and SmackDown superstars, the NXT fighters are also eligible this time to feature in the WWE Draft.

With big names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes scheduled to be drafted, fifty per cent of the roster was up for grabs on Friday.

Triple H kicked off the show by announcing the first four picks of the night. Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were picked by SmackDown. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be seen on SmackDown. No.2 pick Cody Rhodes is headed to RAW. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, was selected by RAW.

The second round of the WWE Draft 2023 was headlined by the Street Profits. The Street Profits- Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins- kicked off their stint at SmackDown with a convincing win in a triple-threat fight.

In the penultimate round of the Draft, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were selected by SmackDown. With Bobby Lashley’s move to SmackDown, WWE fans can certainly expect a renewed rivalry between The Dominator and Roman Reigns.

The final round of the WWE Draft 2023 was dominated by the NXT fighters.

WWE Draft 2023 Night One Results

Friday Night SmackDown

Round 1

SmackDown - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman (The Bloodline)

Raw - Cody Rhodes

SmackDown - Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Raw - Becky Lynch

Round 2

SmackDown - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)

Raw - Intercontinentinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Imperium)

SmackDown - Edge

Raw - Matt Riddle

Round 3

SmackDown - Bobby Lashley

Raw - Drew McIntyre

SmackDown - AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The OC)

Raw - The Miz

Round 4

SmackDown - Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Damage CTRL)

Raw - Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown - NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Raw - NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

This year’s WWE Draft will be a two-night affair. The second portion of the WWE Draft 2023 will take place on Monday Night Raw on May 1. The new roster will be in force following the completion of next month’s Backlash.

