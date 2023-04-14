WWE Fans Speculate About New Opponent for Brock Lesnar

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) managed to set up an electrifying feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes after the two superstars fought against each other on Raw following this year’s WrestleMania. With Lesnar taking on Rhodes before the main event tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, WWE fans thought that the American Nightmare and the Beast Incarnate will face each other at next month’s Backlash. But a lot has happened since then and it is being understood that the wrestling fraternity is right now rooting for a new opponent to face Lesnar. It seems that fans now want Solo Sikoa to line up against Lesnar in a first-time-ever WWE fight.

A user stated that Solo Sikoa could quite “convincingly” go on to fight Brock Lesnar.

I think solo could convincingly go to battle with him— TTV || RubbishgamingTV (@_RGTV_) April 13, 2023

“Career-ending match with Sikoa,” tweeted another WWE fan.

Career ending match with Sikoa— BT QC (@Benjalamin) April 13, 2023

Coming up with a similar opinion, this person commented, “Brock Lesnar VS SOLO SIKOA.”

Brock Lesnar VS. SOLO SIKOA— Caleb Jacobs (@CalebJa98493348) April 13, 2023

Others wanted Roman Reigns to take on Brock Lesnar. “I’d say it’s Roman Reigns for me. Although majority of the people may not want to see it again but I do. We may’ve had the match for over 7 times but there’s been one thing consistent in their every match, that is the vibe of a final boss & a protagonist going through each other,” tweeted another person.

I’d say its Roman Reigns for me. Although majority of the people may not wanna see it again but i do. We may’ve had the match for over 7 times but there’s been one thing consistent in their every match, that is the vibe of a final boss & a protoganist going through each other.— Daddy Zayn (@Zaynians22) April 13, 2023

Reigns in a true 1 on 1 match for the title in an escape proof cage. Only way to win is pinfall or submission.— TonyMarze (@MarzeTony) April 13, 2023

Some even felt that WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther will be the most suitable opponent for Brock Lesnar.

Gunther Is the only answer— Adam Codiroli (@AdamCodiroli) April 13, 2023

Idk about dream but Gunther is the match that needs to happen.— Zach (@xZachhly) April 13, 2023

Cody Rhodes had made his return to Raw earlier this week. The Royal Rumble 2023 winner even challenged Brock Lesnar to a fight at next month’s Backlash slated to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to several reports, the plan to engage to Lesnar with Rhodes has been in the pipeline for a while.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, took on Omos at this year’s WrestleMania. Lesnar seemed to be in trouble in the initial phase of the fight but he eventually scripted a comeback to emerge victorious.

Next month’s Backlash will be just the second pay-per-view in the history of WWE to take place in Puerto Rico. Previously, the New Year’s Revolution was the first event to be held over there in January 2005.

