EXCLUSIVE | Indus Sher to Challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for WWE Tag Team Championships at Superstar Spectacle in India

The Indian duo of Veer and Sanga – Indus Sher – will challenge for the undisputed WWE tag team championship at the WWE Superstar Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who is currently managing the pair of Veer and Sanga broke the news while speaking to News18 Sports. “First time here I want to announce that Indus Sher will be challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions”, Mahal said.

Even since aligning with Veer (Rinku Singh) and Sanga (Saurav Gurjar), Mahal has been managing the duo and after moving from NXT to RAW, Indus Sher have been building some solid momentum.

The match is the first to be announced on what is expected to be a packed card with the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER travelling to India alongside Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, Natalya and others.

However, the biggest attraction will be the presence of 15-time World Champion John Cena, who will be coming to India for the first time since 2006. It is still uncertain whether Cena will perform in the ring, but speculations are rife that Mahal, who himself has had a light in-ring schedule ever since his return from a knee injury, could have a segment during the show.

Veer and Sanga started tagging together in 2019 and performed on NXT house shows and made their televised debut a year later. Veer was given a singles push when Sanga had to step away and he enjoyed a successful winning streak in the middle of 2022 on WWE Main Event Shows and even on Monday Night RAW.

Sanga and Veer reunited in the year 2022 and picked things up from NXT and were soon joined by a returning Mahal picking up wins over former NXT tag champions Creed Brothers and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. On Monday Night RAW they have got wins over the likes of teams of Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews.