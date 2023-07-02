WWE Money in The Bank 2023 Results: The Usos Defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa; Damian Priest And IYO SKY Take Briefcases

WWE hosted another successful pay-per-view event this year as Money in the Bank received a massive reception from the crowd in London, UK. After more than 10 years, Money in the Bank returned to London and the fans cheered loudly for their favourite wrestlers. The company also cashed in on the opportunity and served the fans with some gripping storylines and sensational returns. The main event turned out to be the highlight of the show as Roman Reign was pinned for the first time since 1294 days and it was Jey Uso who ended his streak. It was a thrilling match with the mega Civil War storyline as the Usos were up against Tribal Chief Reigns and Solo Sikoa. WWE didn’t let Sikoa take the pinfall and ended the very long Reigns’ streak. While John Cena who was also present in London for a movie shoot made a surprise entry at Money in the Bank to shock the arena.

The GOAT returned to the massive pop from the fans and once again displayed his exemplary mic skills to enthral them. Drew McIntyre also returned to the WWE after a long time as he confronted Intercontinental champion Gunther after his gruelling match.

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in the men’s category while IYO SKY defeated other star wrestlers to claim the win in the women’s category.

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship belt against Finn Balor. The two ace in-ring performers put up a show in London to prove why they are two of the bests in the business.

Gunther defeated Mat Riddle to retain the Intercontinental title as he is expected to face McIntyre next. The most shocking result of the night was Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s triumph over Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to claim the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Baszler turned on Rousey to shock the WWE Universe.

WWE Money In The Bank Results | July 1, 2023