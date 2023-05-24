WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live Streaming: Start Time, How to Watch

WWE is back with another blockbuster event for its millions of fans. The promotion will host its highly anticipated Night of Champions event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This pay-per-view event is of huge importance as it will involve the crowning of the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. After Roman Reigns’ victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Triple H had announced the creation of a new championship on the lines of the old WCW heavyweight championship. The new heavyweight champion will make more appearances for the promotion. This wrestler would consistently compete on TV and pay-per-views to defend his title.

The promotion felt the need to introduce the World Heavyweight Championship after Roman Reigns made very few appearances as WWE’s top champion. The Tribal Chief has remained on SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft. So, the new World Heavyweight Championship would essentially belong to Monday Night Raw.

The finalists, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, have made it to the showpiece match after competing in a 12-man tournament.

Fans are looking forward to the exciting match card which includes the high-profile clash between Bianca Belair and Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Fans are also excited for the match between Gunther and Mustafa Ali. This bout will be for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The event is a star-studded affair and will offer quite a few thrilling bouts.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Night of Champions 2023:

When is the WWE Night of Champions event?

The WWE Night of Champions will take place on May 27, Saturday.

Where will the WWE Night of Champions be held?

The WWE Night of Champions will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the WWE Night of Champions begin?

The WWE Night of Champions will begin at 10:30 am IST on May 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Night of Champions?

The WWE Night of Champions will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Night of Champions?

The WWE Night of Champions will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.