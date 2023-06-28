WWE NXT Gold Rush Results: Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's Championship; Nathan Frazer Wins Heritage Cup Match

On June 27, things got underway on the second night of the WWE NXT Gold Rush with the highly anticipated Women’s Title match, in which Tiffany Stratton took on Thea Hail. Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee went head-to-head in a Heritage Cup matchup, while Gallus got the better of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag Team championship. In another heated battle on NXT, Gigi Dolin faced off against Kiana James before Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin in the ultimate bout to round off the night. Let’s take a look at the results of this week’s WWE NXT Gold Rush:

NXT Women’s Championship match – Tiffany Stratton vs Thea Hail

Stratton got off to a great start, but Hail managed to knock her down and attempt a hold. The champ then managed to get a foot on the ropes. After Stratton got a near fall with a powerbomb when Hail bounced back with a suplex, performing a springboard dive. Stratton was forced to tap out by hail, but the referee missed it. Hail began to argue with the referee and Stratton read the situation well and rolled her opponent up to secure the win.

NXT Tag Team Championship match Gallus vs Edris Enfoe & Malik Blade

Early on, Gallus had the upper hand, but the challengers battled back with a powerful boot and a splash. Enfoe landed a spine-buster and brought in Blade for a double team. Coffey then knocked down Enofe when he attempted a top rope move. Stacks suddenly interrupted and attacked Enofe before Gallus entered again with their finisher to win the battle.

Heritage Cup match– Nathan Frazer vs Dragon Lee

Both superstars countered each other’s moves in the opening round. In the second round, Dragon Lee launched a big Frankensteiner off the top rope before Frazer rolled him up for the opening pin. Lee tied the game with a one-armed powerbomb and took home the first pin for himself. After the two exchanged rollups in the centre of the ring, Frazer finally secured the victorious pin.

Gigi Dolin vs Kiana James

In the initial stage, Gigi received a huge suplex before the fight went outside the ring. James returned with a powerful kick and the duo got engaged in a clothesline duel. Kiana tried to hit Gigi with her bag, but Dolin got past it and scored a Crucifix Bomb to secure the victory.

NXT Championship match– Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin

Corbin executed a lariat to score the opening takedown before Carmelo was able to use a codebreaker and then take a dive outside the ring. Coming back, Corbin trapped the champ in a headlock and attacked him in the corner. Despite hitting a huge Deep Six, Corbin was unable to pin Hayes. Carmelo received some strikes on the apron but sealed the deal in the end with his finisher, Nothing but Net.