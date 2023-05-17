WWE NXT Results, 16 May: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade Earn Semi-Final Spots For NXT Women’s Championship Tournament

The latest edition of the WWE NXT focused on the high-voltage Women’s Championship Tournament. Two quarter-final fights took place last night as the WWE universe awaits a new NXT Women’s Champion.

Fallon Henley took on Cora Jade in the first quarter-final of the night at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Roxanne Perez and Jacy Jayne, on the other hand, squared up in the other quarter-final on the latest edition of the WWE NXT. Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton reached the semi-final stage last week.

NXT champion Carmelo Hayes also came out last night to feature in a bout along with Trick Williams. Meanwhile, The Creed Brothers faced their long-standing rivals The Dyad on the latest episode of the WWE NXT. This week’s edition of the NXT kicked off with a fight between Cora Jade and Fallon Henley.

Cora Jade vs Fallon Henley

Cora Jade did manage to defeat Fallon Henley on Tuesday but the fight, due to the two competitors’ dull display, failed to grab the attention of the viewers. Jade delivered DDT to clinch victory last night.

The Creed Brothers vs The Dyad

Brutus Creed and Julius Creed of The Creed Brothers faced The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid on the latest episode of the WWE NXT. The Creeds Brothers put up a solid fight to get the better of their opponents. Julius confirmed a resounding win with a sliding lariat on Reid.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey

The partnership of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams looked simply outstanding, and the duo scored a sublime victory against the tag team of Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Carmelo came up with a ‘Nothing But Net’ for the pin to claim a win for his side.

Kiana James vs Thea Hail

Kiana James secured a win on Tuesday but with help from a distracted Duke Hudson in thrashing Thea Hail. James produced a 401k to grab the win.

Roxanne Perez vs Jacy Jayne

Roxanne Perez and Jacy Jayne fought in the second battle of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. Jayne did display a commendable performance during her bout, but it seemed quite pale in front of Perez. Jayne faced Pop Rox to concede defeat. The victory guided Perez to the semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.