WWE NXT Results, April 11: Grayson Waller To Challenge Carmelo Hayes At Spring Breakin'

The latest edition of the WWE NXT, staged at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, primarily focused on setting up the platform for NXT Spring Breakin’ on April 11.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

In the main event of the night, WWE fans got to experience a No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way to decide the next challenger for Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Championship. Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Duke Hudson and Grayson Waller took part in the main event of the latest segment of the NXT.

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship was also put on line as Kiana James and Fallon Henley fought to clinch the titles. In the women’s segment, Tiffany Stratton was up against the rising talent Sol Ruca. Von Wagner and Ilja Dragunov’s rivalry reached new heights as the duo faced off last night.

Last night’s WWE NXT edition kicked off with Carmelo Hayes coming out along with Trick Williams. The opening segment of the edition included the announcement of NXT Spring Breakin’. Bron Breakker was also offered the fourth and final spot in the No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way fight.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James

In the first encounter of the latest edition of WWE NXT, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defended their Women’s Tag Team Titles. Fallon Henley and Kiana James offered a commendable fight but the challengers could not do enough to snatch the championships. Dawn and Fyre exhibited an ultra-defensive game to defend their titles.

Eddy Thorpe vs Javier Bernal

Eddy Thorpe, arguably, faced the toughest challenge so far in his career during the match against Javier Bernal. But Thorpe was quick enough to regain control. He came up with a Butterfly suplex to get the better of Bernal.

Tiffany Stratton vs Sol Ruca

The fight between Tiffany Stratton and Sol Ruca was quite a riveting one but somehow appeared to be a bit pre-planned. Stratton pulled off a moonsault to register a win over Ruca.

Von Wagner vs Ilja Dragunov

Von Wagner kicked off the fight in sublime style but he soon appeared to lose steam. Ilja Dragunov hit a Torpedo Moscow to secure his win last night.

Joe Coffey vs Tank Ledger

The two big men were engaged in an action-packed clash in the latest episode of the WWE NXT. Tank Ledger produced a top-notch show but Joe Coffey, thanks to the involvement of Gallus, managed to thwart his opponent. Coffey dropped Tank with a discus clothesline to claim a brilliant win.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Grayson Waller vs Duke Hudson

With Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller and Duke Hudson vying for a spot at the NXT Spring Breakin’, the main event of the night turned out to be an enticing battle. Waller earned the title shot after stealing the pin.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here