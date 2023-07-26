WWE NXT Results, July 25: Rhea Ripley Triumphs Over Lyra Valkyria; Dana Brooke Wins Kendo Stick Match

Ahead of the Great American Bash, the latest edition of WWE NXT set the stage for the mega event. Before the Schism took on the team of Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov in the opening fight, Rhea Ripley called out Lyra Valkyria for a match. Lee then pledged to reclaim his North American Title. Ali and Lee were engaged in a war of words when Dominik Mysterio interfered and invited the duo for a fight at the Great American Bash. In the other in-ring actions, Javier Bernal clashed against Von Wagner, Dana Brooke defeated Cora Jade in the Kendo Stick match and the pair of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks fought against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The show concluded with Ripley getting the better of Valkyria in a one-on-one fight.

The Schism vs Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov:

Trick and Hayes took an early lead before Dragunov was tagged in and took down Jagger Reid with a series of suplexes. Dragunov received a flying clothesline, and all three members of the Schism were eliminated from the ring. When Hayes saw that Gacy was alone in the ring, he came in and hit Nothin’ but Net to seal the deal.

Javier Bernal vs Von Wagner:

The fight didn’t last long as Bernal made an early mistake by attacking Wagner off the bat. Wagner came back quickly as he pounded on Bernal before launching a one-armed variant of the spine buster to secure the victory.

Kendo Stick Match–Dana Brooke vs Cora Jade:

Jade went hard on Brooke at the initial stage. Brooke got almost defeated but managed a comeback with a big cartwheel elbow. Jade then picked up a steel chair when Kelani Jordan tried to interfere. Brooke then attempted some chair shots and attacked Jade with a pink kendo stick. In the end, Brooke clinched the victory by hitting Jade with a moonsault.

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Axiom made a sudden appearance and tried to attack SCRYPTS, who was on commentary duty. They entered the ring and spent some time before vanishing backstage. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks then went on to use their combined finisher on one of their opponents to pick up an easy win.

Rhea Ripley vs Lyra Valkyria:

Valkyria pulled off a dominant start with some impressive moves before Rhea pushed her into a corner and continued to attack her. Lyra tried to grab Ripley in a headlock. But Ripley knocked her to the ground and attempted a top rope move. In response, Lyra sent Rhea out of the ring. Ripley finally prevailed with the help of her iconic Riptide.