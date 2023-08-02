WWE NXT Results: Santos Escobar Helps The Family Beat Gallus

WWE NXT on August 1, 2023, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida kicked off with Jacy Jayne trying to make a statement against Lyra Valkyria but she was outmatched in the one-on-one match-up. Donovan Dijak hoped to prove his mettle by challenging Eddy Thorpe to a one-on-one match. Baron Corbin decimated Andre Chase by hitting the End of Days. Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid led an interrogation of Schism followers to identify the culprit who cost them their match last week. The final match of the event took place between the Family and Gallus with a mystery third man playing on the family’s behalf.

Jacy Jayne s Lyra Valkyria

The clash begins with Jacy Jayne hammering Lyra with strikes before pinning her for a two-count. Jayne follows up with a big senton followed by Lyra’s diving crossbody and a bridging northern lights suplex for a two count. Lyra ends up picking a pinfall victory off a big splash.

Donovan Dijak vs Eddy Thorpe

Eddy Thorpe came at Dijak with early strikes, backing him to a corner. Dijak fought back with heavy hands before hitting Thorpe with a chokeslam for a two-count. He tried to go for the Feast Your Eyes but Thorpe countered with a German suplex before hitting a running elbow drop. Dijak managed to regain momentum and hit Thorpe with the Cyclone Kill before pinning him for a win.

Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice vs Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Elektra Lopez started the match with a mat slam onto Leon who then hit a waistlock takedown in return before tagging Feroz in. The action here was short as Lopez and Feroz took each other out before Vice caught Leon with a surprise roundhouse kick to win by pinfall.

Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee vs Meta Four

Hayes and Lee were unable to pull it together as a team. Lee delivered a kick to Dar’s head as he prepared for the Kardiak Kick. Dar managed to duck leading to Lee accidentally kicking Hayes. Mensah then hit Lee while the referee was distracted before Dar followed it up with an Enziguri for a pinfall victory.

Baron Corbin vs Andre Chase

Andre Chase proved to be no match for Baron Corbin losing to pinfall after being hit by the End of Days. A dejected Thea Hall played a major role as she caused a distraction from the ringside during the match, leading to Corbin’s victory.

The Family and Santos Escobar vs Gallus

Santos Escobar worked well with the Family after being revealed as the mystery third participant in a six-man tag action against Gallus. They finished the match off the Bada Bing, Bada Boom.