WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail Wins NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The latest edition of the WWE NXT showcased the return of Mustafa Ali at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Ali was in action on Tuesday for the first time since 2017. He was up against Joe Gacy on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Last night, Ilja Dragunov also spoke for the first time, since his fight with Dijak. This week’s NXT featured Ava’s debut as well. In her maiden fight, Ava took part in a six-person mixed tag team battle. In the women’s segment, the focus was on the NXT championship. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria, along with other competitors, fought to determine the No. 1 contender battle royal for a chance to face Tiffany Stratton in a championship battle. The latest episode of WWE NXT kicked off with a shot of Baron Corbin entering the venue.

Diamond Mine vs Schism

In the opening fight of the night, the Schism’s Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid took on the Diamond Mine comprising Brutus Creed, Julius Creed and Ivy Nile. All eyes were on Ava who made her debut during the battle. But, to much disappointment of the viewers, she could not put up a noteworthy show. The Schism emerged victorious in the opening clash of the night.

Blair Davenport vs Dani Palmer

The fight between Blair Davenport and Dani Palmer proved to be a bit one-sided. Palmer failed to do anything impressive throughout the bout. Davenport came up with a Falcon Arrow for the pin to win.

Baron Corbin vs Trick Williams

Trick Williams suffered a knee injury during his fight against Baron Corbin. The injury proved to be a massive blow and Corbin delivered the End of Days to record a win.

Mustafa Ali vs Joe Gacy

Mustafa Ali could not have asked for a better comeback. Joey Gacy succeeded in dominating the initial phase, but he could not carry forward the momentum. Ali secured a quick win with a 450 splash.

Eddy Thorpe vs Damon Kemp

Eddy Thorpe did manage to earn a victory yesterday, but the bout was not bereft of controversy. Thorpe produced a German suplex but the match referee failed to notice Damon Kemp’s foot on the second rope. The mistake resulted in Thorpe’s highly contentious win.

Dabba-Kato vs Scrypts

The fight between Dabba-Kato and Scrypts failed to grab the attention of the spectators. Following a series of Axiom’s disruptions, Scrypts managed to pick up the win.

NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The main event of the night was the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal. The high voltage encounter might have failed to produce some nervy and exciting moments, but it did manage to tell a solid story. Thea Hail, eventually, won the battle after last eliminating Cora Jade and Dana Brooke to become the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.