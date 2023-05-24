WWE NXT Results: Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria Qualify for The Battleground

WWE NXT came up with a vital episode last night ahead of the high-profile NXT Battleground edition. Two fights took place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in the second round of the “NXT" Women’s Tournament on Tuesday. Roxanne Perez, with the aim of reclaiming the NXT Women’s Championship, took on Tiffany Stratton to reach the finals. In the second fight of the NXT Women’s Tournament, Cora Jade faced Lyra Valkyria. The winners of the two fights will be up against each other at the “NXT" Battleground later this month to determine the brand-new NXT Women’s Champion. Nathan Frazer, on the other hand, returned to NXT action yesterday. In his comeback bout, Frazer faced Noam Dar.

Cora Jade vs Lyra Valkyria

This week’s WWE NXT episode kicked off with a fight between Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria. Jade produced a commendable display but still she could not emerge victorious. Despite struggling throughout the fight, Valkyria got the better of her opponent. Valkyria came up with a surprise roundhouse kick to clinch her victory yesterday.

Axiom vs Dabba-Kato

Axiom did try to overpower Dabba-Kato on Tuesday but his fight went in vain. Axiom suffered a two-handed chokebomb to concede a defeat last night.

Tyler Bate vs Eddy Thorpe

This was another battle in which, arguably, the better fighter had to face a defeat. Thorpe did manage to encounter Tyler Driver 98 and reverse clothesline but he failed to deal with the next barrage of attacks. Thorpe eventually had to concede a defeat after enduring Tyler Driver 98.

Noam Dar vs Nathan Frazer

Nathan Frazer got the better of Noam Dar on this week’s episode of NXT but the NXT Heritage Cup Champion did require some external help to clinch his win. Frazer, thanks to Dragon Lee’s intervention, defeated Dar by a pinfall.

Hank Walker vs Tank Ledger

The fight between Hank Walker and Tank Ledger was quick but it succeeded in enthralling the WWE fans. Walker clinched a victory yesterday after covering Ledger for the pin to win.

Luca Crusifino vs Von Wagner

Von Wagner seemed quite impressive but he had to face defeat due to a disqualification. Wagner’s relentless pounding forced the match referee to disqualify him.

top videos

Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton

In the main event of the night, Roxanne Perez took on Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinal battle. Stratton came up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to earn a win.