WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2023 Results: Carmelo Hayes Successfully Defends Title

WWE fans got to witness the much-awaited NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 on Tuesday. With the WWE Draft scheduled to start later this week, many wrestlers probably performed at NXT for one final time yesterday. The special NXT event, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, produced NXT championship and women’s title deciders. Carmelo Hayes defended the NXT championship against Grayson Waller. Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton vied for the women’s title in a high voltage triple threat fight. Pretty Deadly, on the other hand, was involved in the first-ever Trunk match at the WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023. WWE fans also experienced the enticing rivalry between Andre Chase and Bron Breakker yesterday.

Pretty Deadly vs The Family

The WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 kicked off with the first-ever Trunk Match. Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson took on Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in the first fight of the night. The fight did turn out to be exciting but it certainly was not quite memorable. D’Angelo and Stacks claimed victory after trapping their opponents in the car trunk.

Bron Breakker vs Andre Chase

Andre Chase started his battle in sublime style but could not carry forward the momentum against Bron Breakker yesterday. The former NXT champion was quick to regain control. Bron came up with a Steiner Recliner to force Chase to tap out.

Cora Jade vs Lyra Valkyria

The rivalry between Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria reached new heights as the two superstars were involved in a brutal fight at the WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023. Jade used a kendo stick to distract the referee and the cunning strategy did pay off. Jade made full use of referee’s involvement. She, eventually, produced a DDT for the pin to victory.

Carmelo Hayes vs Grayson Waller

The NXT Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller turned out to be an action-packed fight. The duo showcased some remarkable skills during the highly anticipated fight. Waller, despite putting up a terrific show, had to end up on the losing side yesterday. Carmelo delivered Nothing But Net to emerge victorious last night.

Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley displayed a brilliant team game to get the better of Brooks Jensen and Kiana James. Briggs applied a lariat to clinch a win for her side.

Oba Femi vs Oro Mensah

Oro Mensah offered a power-packed show last night but unfortunately, it was not enough to down Oba Femi. The big man produced a powerbomb to claim a brilliant win at the WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023.

Indi Hartwell vs Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton

Indi Hartwell’s tenure as the champion seemed to be over after she suffered a knee injury during the triple threat fight against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton during the main event of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023. But Hartwell somehow managed to defend her title successfully. Hartwell hit a powerful diving forearm to Perez for the pin to win the championship.

