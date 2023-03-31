WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Coverage on TV And Online

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be headlined by an electrifying championship fight between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1.

Breakker will defend his title at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in an action-packed championship bout. In the women’s segment, Roxanne Perez will aim to reclaim the NXT Championship title in a high-voltage ladder match. Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Straton, Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell will square up with each other in the championship match. Kiana James and Fallon Henley, on the other hand, will defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against the combination of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Meanwhile, Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American title against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov and Axiom. Wrestling fans will also get to witness Johnny Gargano’s return as he will feature in the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 against Grayson Waller.

When will the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver be held?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver match be held?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will take place Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What time will the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver start?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

How to live stream WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on TV?

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Matches:

Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes

Roxanne Perez vs Zoey Stark vs Gigi Dolin vs Tiffany Stratton vs Lyra Valkyria vs Indi Hartwell

Wes Lee vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov vs Axiom

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (with Ivy Nile) vs The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo)

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller

Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail) and Tyler Bate vs Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler and Ava)

