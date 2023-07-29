WWE NXT The Great American Bash: A Look At This Year’s Match Card

The highly-anticipated WWE NXT Great American Bash is set to unfold this weekend. The WWE NXT pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on July 30. One of this year’s most-awaited events, the NXT Great American Bash will be held at the H-E-B Center in Texas. The event had officially been announced during the Battleground earlier this year in May. It will be the 25th event in the Great American Bash series and the 11th under WWE. This year’s edition of The Great American Bash will mark some enticing matches. There will be four title defences in this year’s edition of The Great American Bash.

For the NXT Men’s Championship, title holder Carmelo Hayes will be up against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash. Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a triple-threat match. The Gallus, comprising Wolfgang and Mark Coffey, will aim to retain their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Family’s Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

In the women’s section, the high voltage title match will be fought between defending champion Tiffany Stratton and Thea Hail.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash matches

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs Mustafa Ali vs Wes Lee

NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus vs The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Thea Hail

Blair Davenport vs Roxanne Perez

Gable Stevenson vs Baron Corbin

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs Meta-Four

When will the WWE NXT The Great American Bash take place?

The WWE NXT The Great American Bash will take place on July 30, 2023.

Where will WWE NXT The Great American Bash take place?

WWE NXT The Great American Bash will be held at the H-E-B Center, in Texas.

What time does WWE NXT The Great American Bash begin?

The WWE NXT Great American Bash will start at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV Channel will telecast WWE NXT The Great American Bash live?

The WWE NXT The Great American Bash will be televised live on Peacock TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE NXT The Great American Bash?

The WWE NXT The Great American Bash will not be streamed live in India.