WWE Payback 2023: Full Match Card, Date and Start Time - Everything You Need to Know

WWE Payback is unfolding this weekend, featuring some premier men’s and women’s wrestling action. The WWE pay-per-view has been scheduled for September 2. An appropriate title for what is to come, Payback will be held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. It is going to be WWE’s first marquee event since SummerSlam.

The upcoming edition of the WWE Payback will see four title defences. The Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins feud has breathed new life into the former’s character. He will be competing against Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend. Long-time friends and competitors, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. WWE icon, the high-flying Rey Mysterio will take on Austin Theory in a United States Championship match.

LA Knight’s stardom has been on the rise as he is set to take on The Miz at the premier pay-per-view.

WWE Payback will also feature Women’s action as Rhea Ripley will defend her crown as World Champion against Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel is one of the only few women who can match the enormous strength of Ripley, making her a worthy challenger for the title. However, Ripley seems to be more than prepared as she has handled her title reign quite well so far. We will also witness WWE legend Trish Stratus take on Becky Lynch inside a steel cage.

A Slim Jim Battle Royal and Gunther vs Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match have also been teased. However, there has been no official statement from WWE to confirm the two matches.

WWE Payback MATCHES

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (champion) vs Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (champions) vs Steel City Street Fight

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (champion) vs Austin Theory

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus - Steel Cage match

LA Knight vs The Miz

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WWE Payback:

When will the WWE Payback take place?

The WWE Payback will take place on September 2, 2023. However, it will be available to Indian fans in the wee hours of September 3.

Where will WWE Payback take place?

WWE Payback will be held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

What time does WWE Payback begin?

In India, the WWE Payback kick-off show will start at 4:30 AM IST. While the main event will start at 5:30 AM.

Which TV Channel will telecast WWE Payback live?

The WWE Payback will be televised via Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. The channels include Sony Sports TEN 1 (English), Sony Sports TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports TEN 4 (Regional).

How to watch the live streaming of the WWE Payback?

Sony Liv will stream WWE Payback live in India via the WWE Network subscription.