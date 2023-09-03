WWE Payback 2023: Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio Retain Titles, John Cena Special Guest Referee as LA Knight Downs The Miz

WWE Payback witnessed some mouth-watering action on Sunday at Pittsburg as big-name superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were all in action.

The World Heavyweight Championship, Women’s Championship, Tag Team Championship, and USA Championships were all on the line on Sunday, while a steel cage match against Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch settled some old score. The legendary John Cena turned out to be a special guest referee.

The long-running rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, which was sparked off when the legendary wrestler stabbed Becky the man in the back has continued to get more vile with every passing week and came to a head on Sunday as Becky overcame her adversary in a steel cage match.

ALSO READ| US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Storm Into Last 16 Round at Flushing Meadows

LA Knight, who has amassed a good following during his nascent time with the wrestling franchise, showed that he could back himself up as he dominated the bout against The Miz following their altercation in the weeks leading up to the latest pay-per-view event of the WWE.

The highlight of the bout was the fact that legendary wrestler John Cena was the special referee as Knight thumped The Miz.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio retained his United States Championships title with a win over Austin Theory.

The Judgement Day got the better of Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the fight for the championship on Sunday as Finn Balor and Damien Priest ensured that the title would change hands to add to their collection.

ALSO READ| La Liga: Jude Bellingham Strikes Again to Earn Real Madrid Derby Win

There was also good news from the women’s division for Judgement Day as Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against the challenge of Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley picked up a feud with Rodriguez a couple of weeks ago as he assaulted the former tag team champion on her knee, and compounded her agony by targetting the same exact spot with under-the-belt shots in the follow-up weeks.

The rivalry culminated in Pittsburg as she got the better of the imposing Rodriguez to hold on to her crown.

The main event of the night was between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura with the World Heavyweight Championship up for grabs.

This proved to be one of the most entertaining fights on the night and lasted for an incredibly long time as neither contestant wanted to lose. Nakamura and Rollins kept amazing the fans in attendance as they displayed their immense resilience before Rollins finished off the fixture in his favour.